HEAD OF JAPAN SOCCER ASSOCIATION KOZO TASHIMA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS-KYODO

HEAD OF JAPAN SOCCER ASSOCIATION KOZO TASHIMA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS-KYODO
By Reuters

57 minutes agoUpdated 54 minutes ago

HEAD OF JAPAN SOCCER ASSOCIATION KOZO TASHIMA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS-KYODO

On the same topic