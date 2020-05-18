Football

Heading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Robbie Fowler believes his decision to move to Australia was a gamble that paid off and that his Brisbane Roar side would have been contenders for a third A-League title had the coronavirus outbreak not intervened.

The former England and Liverpool striker only had the experience of the 2011-12 season as player-coach at Thai club Muangthong United on his CV when he took over at the Roar at the start of the season.

The 45-year-old led the club, which had finished second last in the league the previous season, to fourth place when matches were suspended in March with six rounds of the regular season and the playoffs remaining. "I took over a team that was struggling, for a couple of years they've struggled really bad, last year they conceded 71 goals," he told Optus Sport from lockdown in England.

Football

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

AN HOUR AGO

"(I knew this) was a massive gamble for me. I knew I wanted to do it. I knew I wanted to be a coach. I think me going to the other side of the world showed how dedicated I am, how passionate I am, how much I wanted it.

"It was a huge gamble because it could have gone either way but thankfully I took to it. To me it was a gamble that has definitely paid off."

Until COVID-19 "put a little bit of a kibosh on it", Fowler felt the Roar were well placed to challenge for another A-League title to those they won in 2010-11 and 2013-14.

"Since the turn of the year, the team over there have been absolute class, I couldn't have asked any more of them," he added.

"We accumulated more points than anyone else and were probably the form team going into the playoffs. I honestly believed that we had as good a chance as anyone in those playoffs to win the grand final."

With Football Federation Australia (FFA) hoping to resume the season in late July or August, Fowler could still land the title and so further his ambition that his coaching career might one day match the heights of his years as a player.

"I would never disrespect Brisbane Roar by saying I'm using this as a stepping stone straight away," he said.

"(But) I am ambitious ... I want to try to manage at the very top level." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Richard Pullin)

Football

Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Games without spectators only a short-term solution: Wenger

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

FC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Games without spectators only a short-term solution: Wenger

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:56
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers

21/04/2020 AT 10:47
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals
Next articleEnglish Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says