An investigation into women’s football in the United States has found that abuse and sexual misconduct has been “systemic”.

More than 200 people were interviewed by investigators.

“Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct-verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct-had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims,” the report read.

“Abuse in the NWSL [National Women’s Soccer League] is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.

“The verbal and emotional abuse players describe in the NWSL is not merely ‘tough’ coaching. And the players affected are not shrinking violets. They are among the best athletes in the world.”

Riley was fired following the allegations and NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down.

Amid further allegations of misconduct, five of the 10 head coaches in the NWSL last season left their roles.

The report added that the NWSL, US Soccer and teams did not put basic safeguards in place for players.

“Teams, the League, and the Federation not only repeatedly failed to respond appropriately when confronted with player reports and evidence of abuse, they also failed to institute basic measures to prevent and address it, even as some leaders privately acknowledged the need for workplace protections,” the report read.

“As a result, abusive coaches moved from team to team, laundered by press releases thanking them for their service, and positive references from teams that minimized or even concealed misconduct. Those at the NWSL and USSF in a position to correct the record stayed silent. And no one at the teams, the League, or the Federation demanded better of coaches.”

Among the allegations in the report are that former Racing Louisville head coach Christy Holly sexually coerced a player and showed her pornography instead of game film.

It is also stated that some kind of issue with Riley was brought to the attention of US Soccer or NWSL every year from 2015 to 2021.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow said the findings are “heartbreaking and deeply troubling”, adding: “The abuse described is inexcusable and has no place on any playing field, in any training facility or workplace.

“As the national governing body for our sport, US Soccer is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players – at all levels – have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete.

“We are taking the immediate action that we can today, and will convene leaders in soccer at all levels across the country to collaborate on the recommendations so we can create meaningful, long-lasting change throughout the soccer ecosystem.”

The report said three clubs – the Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville FC and the Chicago Stars – failed to cooperate with investigators.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman added in a statement: “We recognize the anxiety and mental strain that these pending investigations have caused and the trauma that many – including players and staff – are having to relive.

“We continue to admire their courage in coming forward to share their stories and influence all the changes necessary to keep moving our league forward.

“Establishing trust and confidence between the league, its players and other key stakeholders remains a central focus for the NWSL, and we know that we must learn from and take responsibility for the painful lessons of the past in order to move the League into a better future.”

