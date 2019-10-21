Hearts probe allegations of racist abuse aimed at Rangers' Morelos

Colombia international Morelos was allegedly subjected to abuse from the stands as he celebrated scoring an equaliser in front of Hearts supporters.

"The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism and is currently investigating it," Hearts said in a statement.

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."

The Hearts investigation is the latest in a series of incidents with alleged racist overtones at soccer matches in Britain over the weekend.

An English FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday due reports of fans directing racist abuse at Haringey's players.

On Sunday, Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City said they were investigating allegations of racist language used by their fans during their 3-0 away defeat against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road a day earlier.

