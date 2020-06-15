Football

Hearts relegation confirmed after SPFL format change rejected

ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

June 15 (Reuters) - Hearts' relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed on Monday when the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said not enough clubs voted in favour of a reconstruction of the league which would have included a top flight of 14 teams.

"The SPFL Board today announced that a league-wide consultation exercise has shown there is insufficient support for a new divisional structure and that the current 12-10-10-10 format will remain in place for Season 2020/21," the SPFL said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/spfl-confirms-12-10-10-10-league-structure-for-n.

"Sixteen of the 42 clubs favoured changing to a 14-10-10-10 structure, but this was short of the numbers required and, as a result, the SPFL Board has agreed to draw a line under reconstruction talks."

Hearts were bottom when the season was ended due to the COVID-19 crisis and will play in the Championship next season.

The end of the reconstruction talks also confirms Partick Thistle are relegated to League One and Stranraer to League Two. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

