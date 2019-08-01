Heaton joins Villa from Burnley for undisclosed fee

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that Villa would pay about 8 million pounds ($9.69 million) for the 33-year-old, who made 22 appearances for Burnley in all competitions last season.

"I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa," head coach Dean Smith told the club's website https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2019/08/01/tom-heaton-signs-for-aston-villa.

"He's done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season."

Heaton came through Manchester United's academy but never made a senior appearance for the club. He joined Burnley in 2013 and went on to make 96 Premier League appearances.

The keeper is Villa's 11th signing of a busy close season as the Birmingham-based club prepares for a return to the top-flight after a three-year absence.

($1 = 0.8254 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)