Norway great Hege Riise is to lead England on a temporary basis following Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami.

Riise, who won 188 Norway caps as a player, will lead the Lionesses’ training camp with another coach in February.

The FA will make another decision on who will lead further camps before Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over permanently in September.

Riise was one of seven managers listed for FIFA best women’s coach award in December which Wiegman won.

After spending three years as USA assistant manager from 2009, Riise became head coach of Norwegian club LSK Kvinner in 2014 and led them to six successive titles between 2014 and 2019.

As a player she won the 1993 European championship, the 1995 World Cup and Olympic gold in 2000.

The Norwegian could be considered to coach the Great Britain team at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Riise was in France to see Neville's side beat Norway 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

However, England's form has slumped in recent times and the temporary appointment of Riise will go a long way to steadying the ship for the Lionesses.

"I'm excited about the opportunity I've been given to work with England Women," said Riise.

"This is a proud and ambitious team that I look forward to working with and I am confident of making a positive impact when I meet up with the squad in February."

