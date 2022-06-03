Real Madrid have released a statement demanding answers following the chaotic pre-match scenes outside the Stade de France that overshadowed their 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Widespread reports from journalists on the ground highlighted heavy-handed policing - including the use of pepper spray - and a lack of organisation as scores of Liverpool fans were denied entry to the match.

However, Real Madrid have now released a statement saying that their supporters were also "victims of these events", and demanded answers as to why supporters were left "helpless and defenceless".

"Given the unfortunate events that took place on May 28 in the vicinity and entrances to the Stade de France, including inside the stadium itself, Real Madrid CF would like to state the following in defence of our supporters who were victims of these events," began the statement

"We want to know what were the reasons that motivated that designation of the venue of the final and what criteria were taken into consideration taking into account what happened that day.

"Likewise, we ask for answers and explanations that determine who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless."

The statement also referenced widespread reports of fans of both teams being assaulted and robbed, and asked for lessons to be learned to avoid a repeat of such instances in the future.

"We understand that what should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the game turned into unfortunate events that have caused deep outrage around the world," continued the statement.

"As has been clearly seen in the revealing images offered by the media, many of the fans were violently assaulted, harassed and robbed. Some of them even had to spend the night in the hospital for injuries received.

"Football has transmitted to the world an image far removed from the values ​​and objectives that it must always pursue.

"Our followers and fans deserve a response and that the pertinent responsibilities be cleared up so that situations such as the ones experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport."

