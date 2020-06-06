Hennings brace gives Duesseldorf 2-2 draw with 10-man Hoffenheim

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 6 (Reuters) - A goal in each half by Rouwen Hennings gave Fortuna Duesseldorf a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday but Uwe Rosler's side, who are third from bottom, will see it as two points dropped rather than one gained.

Hoffenheim got off to the worst possible start when striker Hennings headed the hosts into the lead in the fifth minute, shortly before visiting captain Benjamin Huebner was shown a straight red card for an altercation at a corner.

Munas Dabbur equalised in the 16th minute, while Hennings had a second headed goal ruled out two minutes later after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted a foul in the build-up.

Bundesliga The awkward conductor: Muller closes on assist record as renaissance continues AN HOUR AGO

Steven Zuber put Hoffenheim ahead around the hour mark, but Hennings netted a penalty to secure the draw and leave his side third from bottom on 28 points, three behind Mainz. Hoffenheim climbed to sixth and into the Europa League places on 43 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football Leverkusen's Wirtz becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer at 17 AN HOUR AGO