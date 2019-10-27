Hernandez off the mark as Sevilla beat Getafe

Mexico's all-time top scorer broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a coolly-taken first-time finish, getting off the mark in his fifth league appearance for Sevilla, having scored twice for them in the Europa League.

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos sealed the win in the 78th minute, deceiving Getafe keeper David Soria with a dummy before tapping in.

Sevilla are fifth in the standings on 19 points after nine games, locked on points with second-placed Barcelona as well as Real Sociedad in third and Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Barca have a game in hand after the Clasico against Real Madrid, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until December due to security concerns.

Promoted Granada are the surprise La Liga leaders on 20 points after beating Real Betis 1-0 on Sunday, while Sociedad won 1-0 at Celta Vigo. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)