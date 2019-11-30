Aizawl FC
    -
    08:30
    30/11/19
    Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
    Mohun Bagan
      Hero I-League • Day 1
      Hero I-League – Follow the Football match between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Standly Rozario or Kibu Vicuña? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      30
