LIVE

Gokulam Kerala FC - NEROCA

Hero I-League - 30 November 2019

Hero I-League – Follow the Football match between Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fernando Santiago Valera or Gift Raikhan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

