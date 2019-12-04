LIVE

Quess East Bengal - Real Kashmir

Hero I-League - 4 December 2019

Hero I-League – Follow the Football match between Quess East Bengal and Real Kashmir live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 4 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alejandro Menéndez or David Robertson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Quess East Bengal and Real Kashmir? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Quess East Bengal vs Real Kashmir. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

