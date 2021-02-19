Sudeva Delhi FC - NEROCA

Follow the Hero I-League live Football match between Sudeva Delhi FC and NEROCA with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 19 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Chencho Dorji or Gift Raikhan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sudeva Delhi FC and NEROCA news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sudeva Delhi FC and NEROCA. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

