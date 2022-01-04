Gokulam Kerala FC
    -
    11:00
    04/01/22
    Kalyani Municipality Stadium
    Real Kashmir
      Hero I-League • Regular
      Scores
      avant-match

      Gokulam Kerala FC - Real Kashmir

      Follow the Hero I-League live Football match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 4 January 2022.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vincenzo Annese or David Robertson? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.