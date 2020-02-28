Hertha, in some turmoil after the departure of coach Juergen Klinsmann earlier this month, were 2-0 down after the first 10 minutes.

Midfielder Kenan Karaman scored the sixth minute opener, and added the third on the stroke of halftime for his first Bundesliga brace after Erik Thommy had netted the second.

The second half was a different story with Thommy scoring an own goal in the 64th, Matheus Cunha making it 3-2 two minutes later and Krzysztof Piatek equalising from the penalty spot with 25 minutes to go for his first Hertha goal.

Fortuna remain 16th and in the relegation play-off place with Hertha six points clear of the bottom three in 13th place.