Hertha's Klinsmann in race to get valid coaching licence

Klinsmann, who coached Germany to a third place finish at the World Cup in 2006 and also coached Bayern Munich, said he had left the necessary documents back in California, where he had been living before taking over at Hertha in November.

"That (licence) is somewhere at home in California, in some drawer somewhere. We will find it," he said in a Facebook chat with fans.

"I have now mailed all the things that the German FA (DFB) needs. So things are in order. No problem."

Klinsmann led the U.S. national team from 2011-2016.

Under German rules, coaching licences need to be renewed every three years with a 20 hours of further coaching training.