Football

Hertha’s Ibisevic haunts Hoffenheim on Bundesliga return

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

HOFFENHEIM, May 16 (Reuters) - Hertha Berlin's Bosnia forward Vedad Ibisevic scored against his former side Hoffenheim as they claimed a 3-0 win with second-half goals at an empty Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday, providing a significant boost to their Bundesliga survival hopes.

Brazilian Matheus Cunha was also on target, and Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma netted a calamitous own goal, a sign of the rustiness on display from the home side in their first game in over two months as league action resumed in Germany following a pause to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victory moves Hertha up to 11th in the Bundesliga table after 26 matches, eight points clear of the drop-zone and within two places of free-falling Hoffenheim, who are now without a win in seven games.

Football

Paderborn ride their luck for valuable point

AN HOUR AGO

The empty stands gave the match a pre-season feel, and at times the quality was poor with misplaced passes and the lack of a clinical touch in front of goal, until Hertha sprung to life in the second period. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1 with Ginczek's stoppage-time winner

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Dortmund rout Schalke to close gap on Bayern

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Leipzig survive late scare in 1-1 draw with Freiburg

42 MINUTES AGO
Football

Paderborn ride their luck for valuable point

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Bundesliga round-up: Hertha Berlin produce shock win, Wolfsburg triumph

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1 with Ginczek's stoppage-time winner

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Liverpool want Tarkowski loan amid injury crisis

09/01/2019 AT 23:21
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
Premier League

Sorry Jose, it's all over

02/11/2015 AT 07:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePaderborn ride their luck for valuable point
Next articleLeipzig survive late scare in 1-1 draw with Freiburg