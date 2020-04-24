‘He’s lost his way’ – Why Phil Neville had to leave the Lionesses

Lionesses expert Carrie Dunn tells Game of Opinions that Phil Neville had “lost his way a little bit” and the time is right for England Women to make a change at the top.

Neville will leave his role as head coach by next summer, allowing his successor to take charge of the rearranged European Championships in 2022 and potentially the Tokyo Olympics with Team GB.

The 43-year-old guided England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, but his final year in charge was blighted by poor performances as his side fell to seven defeats in his last 11 games.

"If you look at the number of backroom staff and the amount of resources Phil Neville has had at his disposal for his World Cup campaign and throughout his time as England manager, it’s so much more than any of his predecessors,” says Dunn, author of The Pride of the Lionesses and The Roar of the Lionesses.

"He’s had every backing possible. Obviously the media attention on the Lionesses has increased and that’s partly because Neville’s there, give him his due, he does give a good quote.

"He would admit that it’s been a very steep learning curve for him. He didn’t have any background in women’s football, he didn’t know the teams, he didn’t know the players, and he talked about the amount of work he would have to do.

"But I wouldn’t have thought being England manager is necessarily the right place to go through that learning curve. If you do want to manage in the women’s game, maybe start at club level and work your way up.

"I think he’s lost his way a little bit and is slightly out of ideas."

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Manchester United’s Casey Stoney and two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis are among the names being linked with the post.

Listen to the Game of Opinions special on the Lionesses now on all major podcast platforms – including the battle to succeed Neville and the players tipped to lead the new regime...

