Son fractured his arm during Sunday's nailbiting 3-2 win over Aston Villa and is likely to miss much of a crucial period for Jose Mourinho's side.

The South Korean joins Harry Kane in the treatment room, leaving Spurs without a recognised striker in the first-team squad and now also without their back-up option.

The news comes a day before Tottenham face Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League last-16, with a crunch match against Top Four rivals Chelsea to follow in the Premier League this weekend.

In a statement, Tottenham said:

" Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm. The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks. "

