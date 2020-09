Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champions.

"There were many battles together, many goals scored, with many often decisive. Now the paths of Higuain and Juventus go their separate ways," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/thanks-for-everything-pipita.

Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso said Higuain, 32, was close to joining the team as a free agent.

"Gonzalo is finalising negotiations with the club and we hope this week to give the big news that he's our player," Alonso told reporters.

($1 = 0.8437 euros) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

