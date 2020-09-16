Montpellier captain Vitorino Hilton became the oldest player in a Ligue 1 match since 1956 when the 43-year-old lined up against Lyon, but he also saw red.

Hilton, who celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, signed a one-year contract extension in May having racked up over 320 appearances for the club since joining them in 2011.

According to Opta statistics, he is the oldest player to feature in the French top flight since former France striker Roger Courtois played for Troyes at the age of 44 in 1956.

Hilton was also the first man aged 43 or over to play in Europe's top five leagues since Italian goalkeeper Marco Ballotta featured for Lazio aged 44 in 2008, the statistics showed.

Hilton received a yellow card in the 71st minute then a red 10 minutes later after conceding a penalty with Montpellier leading 2-0.

Lyon substitute Memphis Depay converted from the spot but Hilton's side held on for the win.

