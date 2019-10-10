Hinteregger the unlikely hero as Austria beat Israel

VIENNA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Austria defender Martin Hinteregger scored a goal that any striker would have been proud of to set up a 3-1 win over Israel in Euro 2020 qualifying on Thursday.

The Austrians moved above Slovenia, who were surprised 2-1 away to North Macedonia with a Elif Elmas brace, into the top two of Group G.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to give leaders Poland a comfortable 3-0 win away to basement side Latvia.

The top two in the six-team group qualify for Euro 2020.

