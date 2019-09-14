HOLD-Soccer-Atletico left shellshocked by rampant Sociedad

Former Real Madrid player Martin Odegaard put the Basque side ahead in the first game at the renovated Reale Arena with a deflected shot in the 58th minute which completed a sweeping end-to-end attack.

Debutant Nacho Monreal doubled Sociedad's advantage only three minutes later, pouncing on a fumble by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak who later had to be substituted despite protests from the Slovenian after taking a blow to the head.

Atletico remain top of the standings with nine points from four games, although Sevilla could leapfrog them to the summit if they win at Alaves on Sunday. Sociedad have seven points. (Reporting by Richard Martin, Editing by William Maclean)