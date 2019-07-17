Atletico Madrid sign England's Trippier

Atletico did not say how much they will pay for Trippier, 28, although British media reported the deal was worth 20 million pounds ($25 million) plus variables.

Trippier played a leading role in England's run to the last four of the 2018 World Cup, scoring from a free kick in their 2-1 semi-final defeat by Croatia.

He also helped Spurs to the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium. ($1 = 0.8044 pounds) (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)