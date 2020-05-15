Football

Club Brugge formally declared Belgian champions

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

FC Brügge

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Club Brugge were formally declared Belgian champions on Friday after the country’s Pro League confirmed last month’s decision to bring the season to a premature halt in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the club said on Twitter.

Brugge had a runaway 15 point lead with one match left in the regular season and will take up an automatic spot in next season’s Champions League group phase.

It is a 17th title for the club and their third in the last five seasons.

Football

FIFA to choose 2023 women's World Cup hosts on June 25

AN HOUR AGO

Belgium was the first country in Europe to end its soccer season just weeks after its suspension in mid-March but that decision made by the Pro League board still had to be ratified by the clubs, who did so at Friday’s general assembly.

Club Brugge tweeted confirmation of the decision after Belgian media had earlier reported that the meeting had also decided bottom-placed Waasland-Beveren would be relegated.

The Pro League was expected to make an official statement laterm on Friday.

Play Icon
WATCH

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19

Bundesliga

City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Montpellier captain Hilton, 42, extends contract to 2021

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

FIFA to choose 2023 women's World Cup hosts on June 25

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Montpellier captain Hilton, 42, extends contract to 2021

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Austrian leaders Linz admit training sessions broke coronavirus rules

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

13/05/2020 AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Champions League

Chelsea lose top spot with Atletico draw

05/12/2017 AT 16:32
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAustrian leaders Linz admit training sessions broke coronavirus rules
Next articleMontpellier captain Hilton, 42, extends contract to 2021