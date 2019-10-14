REFILE--Soccer-France denied early Euro qualification with Turkey draw

SAINT-DENIS, France, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France must wait to claim a place at Euro 2020 after the world champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Turkey on Monday.

Turkey's Kaan Ayhan equalised eight minutes from time after France substitute Olivier Giroud opened the scoring as the visitors stayed top of Group H with 19 points from eight games, ahead of Les Bleus by virtue of a 2-0 win in Konya last June.

Iceland are third on 15 points after goals by Arnor Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson earned a 2-0 home win over Andorra, with Albania fourth on 12 points following a 4-0 away win against Moldova.

French police were on high alert after president Emmanuel Macron said Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria could lead to an “unbearable humanitarian situation” and threatened to “help the Islamic State group re-emerge in the region" but the evening went off without any notable incident. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)