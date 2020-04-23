Football

REFILE-Soccer-Hibernian to wear special shirts in support of NHS next season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

(removes hold from headline, no change to story)

April 23 (Reuters) - Hibernian will wear shirts with 'Thank You NHS' on the front to pay tribute to Britain's National Health Service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic when next season does get underway, the Scottish Premiership club said on Thursday.

Hibernian were in sixth place when the league was suspended last month due to the new coronavirus, which has infected over 138,000 people and killed 18,738 in the United Kingdom.

Spurs' Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to NorwichSpurs' Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to Norwich
Football

Spurs' Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to Norwich

4 HOURS AGO

"We are delighted to announce that our first home league game will be 'Thank You NHS Day' and we will welcome hundreds of NHS staff along as our guests," Hibernian said in a statement http://www.hibernianfc.co.uk/news/10621.

"The words of thanks will adorn our new home shirts, and supporters will be asked to pay the sum of five pounds ($6.20) to have the (NHS) transfer applied, with all profits being donated to our local NHS charity, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation.

"The club is planning further fundraising throughout the season and expects to hand over a six-figure donation to the NHS charity by the end of the season."

Hibernian also said it would donate a minimum of 100 tickets to NHS staff for each of their home matches next season.

Scotland's 42 professional clubs voted last week to end this season across the lower tiers and also in the top-tier Premiership if it becomes clear the campaign cannot be completed.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Free agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says VertonghenFree agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says Vertonghen
Transfers

Free agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says Vertonghen

4 HOURS AGO
David De Gea - a United great in waiting?David De Gea - a United great in waiting?
Premier League

David De Gea - a United great in waiting?

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSpurs' Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to Norwich
Next article2020 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys preview