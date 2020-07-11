Football

REFILE--Soccer-Norwich relegated from Premier League after 4-0 loss to West Ham

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

(removes HOLD from headline, no change to story)

July 11 (Reuters) - Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday when West Ham United won 4-0 at Carrow Road to hand Daniel Farke's side their seventh straight defeat.

The result leaves Norwich stranded at the bottom of the standings with 21 points and three rounds of fixtures still to be played this season. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

