REFILE--Soccer-Norwich relegated from Premier League after 4-0 loss to West Ham

(removes HOLD from headline, no change to story)

July 11 (Reuters) - Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday when West Ham United won 4-0 at Carrow Road to hand Daniel Farke's side their seventh straight defeat.

The result leaves Norwich stranded at the bottom of the standings with 21 points and three rounds of fixtures still to be played this season. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League Four-goal Michail Antonio relegates Norwich 32 MINUTES AGO

Premier League Troy Deeney penalties hand Watford vital win over Newcastle 33 MINUTES AGO