Football

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is the club's responsibility to convince captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he should continue his career in north London.

The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 but has yet to lift any major silverware with Arsenal and is yet to sign a new contract.

As the Premier League season prepares to restart after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League ahead of Wednesday's trip to Manchester City.

They were in great form before the three-month pause, however, and Arteta knows that if Arsenal could scramble into the Champions League places it would be a huge boost in convincing Aubameyang to commit.

"I think it's our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career," Arteta told a virtual news conference on Monday ahead of Wednesday's restart.

"In order to do that he needs to feel valued, I think he needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him.

"And then he really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he's going to be a key player to do that."

Spaniard Arteta said the club were in talks with the player's agent and family but that the unusual circumstances had made it a slower process than usual.

"I think in a different context we would have liked to do things much quicker, but we have been handed a really tight time (frame)," he said.

"Obviously these unprecedented times bring a lot of uncertainty. We have many discussions with Pierre, his family and agent. I am pretty positive that we can find the right agreement for all parties."

