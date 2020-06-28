Football

Holders City cruise past Newcastle into FA Cup semis

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
44 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

June 28 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle United in the weekend's last FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

City's domination of the first half was absolute and the only surprise was it took a penalty for them to lead at halftime, De Bruyne slotting home in the 37th minute.

Newcastle did improve marginally after the break and substitute Dwight Gayle somehow missed a gaping goal.

Play Icon
Football

Players take knee during national anthem as NWSL kicks off return of US sport

AN HOUR AGO

One minute later Sterling curled home a delightful effort to seal City's progress and set up a semi-final against Arsenal.

All four of this year's Cup quarter-finals, all played behind closed doors, were won by the away team -- the first time that has happened since 1987.

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the other semi-final. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football

FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United v Chelsea, Arsenal v Manchester City

AN HOUR AGO
Football

FA Cup semi-final draw

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On