Holders City cruise past Newcastle into FA Cup semis

June 28 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle United in the weekend's last FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

City's domination of the first half was absolute and the only surprise was it took a penalty for them to lead at halftime, De Bruyne slotting home in the 37th minute.

Newcastle did improve marginally after the break and substitute Dwight Gayle somehow missed a gaping goal.

One minute later Sterling curled home a delightful effort to seal City's progress and set up a semi-final against Arsenal.

All four of this year's Cup quarter-finals, all played behind closed doors, were won by the away team -- the first time that has happened since 1987.

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the other semi-final. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

