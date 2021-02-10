'Deadpool' lead Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, creator and star of sitcom, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', have completed their takeover of non-league Wrexham.

The Hollywood actors first expressed their interest in investing in the National League (fifth tier) club in September, with the supporters trust, which previously had control, voting in favour of the proposal in November.

Europa League Neutral venues and away goals count... UEFA u ok hun? - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO

In a statement, the A-list stars said: "We can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the English Football League (EFL) in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham".

Wrexham were relegated from the EFL in 2008 and are currently seventh in the National League, one division below the EFL's League Two.

The club said the new owners had also invested £2m as part of the takeover deal and that "first-team player identification" would be a priority.

Further funds will be used to enhance the women's programme.

Wrexham, who have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals three times but have never competed in the top-flight of English football, were founded in 1864 and had been owned by their fans since 2011.

The Emirates FA Cup Solskjaer warns United must be ruthless in front of goal to win trophies 12 HOURS AGO