Home Euros would be a dream come true for Nobbs after injury hell

The Arsenal and England midfielder ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in November 2018, ruling her out of England's 2019 Women's World Cup campaign, as the Lionesses drew record viewing figures on the way to finishing fourth.

Now back in the international set up and included in the squad for this month's SheBelieves Cup, Nobbs is keen to play a part in next summer's tournament.

Speaking at UEFA's 500 Days to Go launch event, where it was announced that Manchester United's Old Trafford will host the tournament's curtain raiser on 7 July 2021, Nobbs said: "Football comes with injuries and you just have to take the good with the bad.

"Ten months I was out with a knee injury and now I'm playing every single week, so it'll definitely come thick and fast I just hope that we keep going in the right direction.

"I want to play every single minute of football now and the Euros is definitely a tournament that I want to be a part of. A home international tournament is a once in a career thing.

"Any footballer wants to be part of Euro 2021. It's such an exciting time, the way the women's game is going, it should be even more incredible when the time comes."

Capped 60 times by England since her debut in 2013, Nobbs has enjoyed a good season with Arsenal since her return, scoring five Barclays FA Women's Super League goals from midfield.

And not only does the Stockton-born player want to feature in the tournament, but she's set her sights on winning it and inspiring the next generation of women's footballers.

"Our drive is to win for this country and we're in a great place now and I think we've got a lot of youth and strength in depth in our squad now to compete over the next two years," she continued.

"One of the main points we wanted to do was build a good legacy for the women's game.

"I definitely will be thinking about the final at Wembley, I think it's about time England got there."

After England begin their campaign at Old Trafford, they will play their two other group games at Premier League grounds – Brighton & Hove's Community Stadium and St Mary's in Southampton and will hope to reach the final at Wembley.

The FA's Director of Women's Football Baroness Sue Campbell DBE echoed Nobbs' focus on ensuring that the tournament leaves a positive impact of women's football.

She said: "The confirmation of Old Trafford as the iconic venue for England's opening game shows just how big our aspirations for UEFA Women's Euro 2021 are.

"As a proud host nation, our aim is not only to deliver a record-breaking tournament, but also to ensure that it provides a tangible legacy in terms of growing the women's game.

"By inspiring fans both at home and abroad and by committing to provide playing opportunities to girls in every school and club across the country, I am confident that we can do exactly that."

England will host the UEFA Women's EURO finals in July 2021. Fans will be able to see some of the world's best players in action as 31 matches are played at venues across the country during the three and a half weeks of the tournament.