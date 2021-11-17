Football

'Home sweet home' - Dani Alves and Xavi share big hug as Barcelona legend returns to Camp Nou

Dani Alves received a warm welcome on Monday as he arrived at Barcelona training centre for his first day of work after his return to the club where he spent eight seasons between 2008 and 2016. The 38-year-old Brazilian reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate and newly-appointed head coach Xavi Hernandez - although he will not be able to play in matches until January.

00:01:14, an hour ago