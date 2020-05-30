Football

Home win keeps up new Hertha coach’s unbeaten run

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Javairo Dilrosun and Krzysztof Piatek each scored as Hertha Berlin continued their unbeaten run under new coach Bruno Labbadia and climbed to ninth in the Bundesliga table after beating FC Augsburg 2-0 at an empty Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Dilrosun scored midway through the first half and Piatek added a second in stoppage time at the end of the game to see Hertha pick up a 10th point out of a possible 12 since the resumption of the German league after the coronavirus lockdown.

Defeat left Augsburg precariously placed just four points above the relegation places.

Football

Bebou seals narrow Hoffenheim win over struggling Mainz

AN HOUR AGO

Hertha were in 13th place when the season resumed in mid-May but have hit a purple pacth since the much-travelled Labbadia took over as their fourth coach of a topsy-turvy season. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Football

Frankfurt snatch 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg to snap winless run

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Bremen boost survival hopes with 1-0 win at Schalke

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bebou seals narrow Hoffenheim win over struggling Mainz

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Frankfurt snatch 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg to snap winless run

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Bremen boost survival hopes with 1-0 win at Schalke

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Bittencourt beauty gives life to Bremen and keeps pressure on Wagner

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Europa League

United dedicate Europa League win to Manchester victims

25/05/2017 AT 07:14
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFrankfurt snatch 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg to snap winless run
Next articleBebou seals narrow Hoffenheim win over struggling Mainz