Home win keeps up new Hertha coach’s unbeaten run

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Javairo Dilrosun and Krzysztof Piatek each scored as Hertha Berlin continued their unbeaten run under new coach Bruno Labbadia and climbed to ninth in the Bundesliga table after beating FC Augsburg 2-0 at an empty Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Dilrosun scored midway through the first half and Piatek added a second in stoppage time at the end of the game to see Hertha pick up a 10th point out of a possible 12 since the resumption of the German league after the coronavirus lockdown.

Defeat left Augsburg precariously placed just four points above the relegation places.

Hertha were in 13th place when the season resumed in mid-May but have hit a purple pacth since the much-travelled Labbadia took over as their fourth coach of a topsy-turvy season. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

