Hong Kong league fixtures postponed due to protests

The Hong Kong Football Association made the announcement just hours before Friday's meeting between Kitchee and Southern District was due to take place at Mongkok Stadium.

"All Hong Kong Football Association matches which will be held from 4 to 6 October, including Hong Kong Premier League, First, Second, Third Divisions, and also the Youth League matches, will be rescheduled in order to minimise the possible impacts brought to the audience by unforeseeable transportation arrangement near the venues," the HKFA said in a statement.

"The details of the rescheduled fixtures will be announced in due course."

Authorities are expecting disruptions to the city's public transport system as protests against the government enter their 18th weekend.

The decision to reschedule league matches follows the cancellation of a number of sporting events in the city.

The Hong Kong Open women's tennis tournament, which was due to take place from Oct. 5-13, has been shelved while the Clearwater Bay Open golf, which is the final leg of the PGA Tour Series-China, has also been cancelled. (Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Pritha Sarkar)