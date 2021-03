Football

'Hopefully the president we choose will be OK' - Pep Guardiola on Barca elections

Pep Guardiola hopes the new Barcelona president can display courage and lead his former club back to strength. Barca's presidential elections take place on Sunday with the club in turmoil. Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested earlier this week and Lionel Messi's contract expires in June. Guardiola managed the club between 2008 and 2012.

00:01:11, 4 hours ago