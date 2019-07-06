Hosts Egypt knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa, who had lost two of their three group games yet crept into the knockout stages, showed great improvement and were the more enterprising team, leaving 70,000 partisan fans stunned at the Cairo International Stadium.

Lorch finished off a sweeping counter-attack as South Africa, who created much the better chances, finally got an effort on target.

They will now meet Nigeria, who earlier on Saturday eliminated holders Cameroon in a come-from-behind victory, in Wednesday's quarter-final. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)