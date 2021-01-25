Manchester captain Steph Houghton sent a warning to other Barclays FA Women's Super League teams after her side thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 7-1.

City scored seven goals for the second successive week as they triumphed in Sussex to move up to third in the WSL table.

Scottish international Caroline Weir and Houghton both scored braces in the contest with Ellen White, Chloe Kelly and Janine Beckie also getting on the scoresheet.

City have found their ruthless streak in recent weeks, but the England stalwart believes the best is yet to come.

"We had a good run of form before the Christmas break and previously when we played Brighton it was 0-0 and we had a lot of the play," Houghton said.

"We wanted to make sure that when we get in positions, we're putting chances away.

"A game like this is really enjoyable when everything clicks and everyone is doing their part for the team when we're in and around the ball and finishing our chances.

"We're really happy with the performance, disappointing to concede, but at the same time there's stuff we can work on.

"It's nice to see that we dominated the game from the first to the last minute and we played the football that we wanted to play.

"The scary thing is we've still got some things to improve on, so for us as players it's just to keep driving to be the best that we can be."

It was a landmark appearance for Houghton, who became the first player to make 150 appearances in the Women's Super League.

The 32-year-old scored two goals in a league game for the first time since 2015 and potentially netted the best goal of the match â€“ a free-kick which went in off the underside of the bar.

The City captain was honoured to be the first to reach the milestone and reflected on her time in the league.

Houghton added: "I'm massively proud. Remembering the first game in the WSL to now, it's come such a long way.

"To be a part of women's football and how much it's grown but also, to represent two amazing clubs in Arsenal and Man City, it's a real honour.

"To have played that many games and to be the first person, it's a special moment. Hopefully, there's a lot more to come."

