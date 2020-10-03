In-demand duo Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay will not leave Olympique Lyonnais this transfer window, according to a report in L'Équipe.

Depay, the Lyon captain, had been linked to a move to Barcelona while Aouar, 22, had been pursued by a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Juventus and PSG. However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas set a deadline of Friday to get any deals completed for the pair – presumably to allow time to get necessary replacements signed ahead of the closure of the window on Monday.

Football CORRECTED-Soccer-Rodrigo earns battling Leeds 1-1 draw against Man City AN HOUR AGO

L'Équipe, the French daily, add that while the club allowed that deadline to lapse into Saturday, sources now indicate that the club will not entertain bids for the pair.

The paper does add that there could be one player leaving the club: former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, who looks set to sign for Hertha Berlin.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

Football Juve players in isolation after two staff test positive for COVID-19 AN HOUR AGO