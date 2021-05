Football

'Houston, we have a problem' Pochettino says motivation for the Champions League wont be an issue

Paris St Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City will be a battle that he'll face with the same feelings he had two years ago before the match between his Tottenham and Ajax at the same stage of the competition.

00:00:36, an hour ago