Football

'How many Englishmen play for them?' - Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira questions Chelsea's authenticity after CWC defeat

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira questioned Chelsea's authenticity as an English team in a rant directed at a reporter after his side lost to the Champions League holders in the Club World Cup final. Kai Havertz's 117th-minute penalty secured Chelsea a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory on Saturday.

00:01:46, an hour ago