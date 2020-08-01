Howe leaves Bournemouth after relegation

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Eddie Howe has left his job as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent after their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Saturday.

Howe, 42, managed Bournemouth in more than 450 games across two spells at the Vitality Stadium spanning more than a decade.

Bournemouth were relegated from the top division on the final day of the season after finishing third-bottom with 34 points.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

