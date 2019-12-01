LIVE

Hajduk Split - HNK Rijeka

Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga - 1 December 2019

Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga – Follow the Football match between Hajduk Split and HNK Rijeka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Damir Buric or Simon Rožman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Hajduk Split and HNK Rijeka? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hajduk Split vs HNK Rijeka. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

