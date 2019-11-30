LIVE

NK Varazdin - NK Osijek

Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga - 30 November 2019

Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga – Follow the Football match between NK Varazdin and NK Osijek live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luka Bonacic or Ivica Kulesevic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NK Varazdin and NK Osijek? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NK Varazdin vs NK Osijek. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

