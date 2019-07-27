LIVE

Slaven Belupo - Dinamo Zagreb

Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga - 27 July 2019

Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga – Follow the Football match between Slaven Belupo and Dinamo Zagreb live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ivica Sertic or Nenad Bjelica? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Slaven Belupo and Dinamo Zagreb? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Slaven Belupo vs Dinamo Zagreb. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

