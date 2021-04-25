HNK Rijeka - NK Osijek

Follow the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga live Football match between HNK Rijeka and NK Osijek with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 25 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Goran Tomic or Nenad Bjelica? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest HNK Rijeka and NK Osijek news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for HNK Rijeka and NK Osijek. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

