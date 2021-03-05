Istra 1961 - HNK Sibenik

Follow the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga live Football match between Istra 1961 and HNK Sibenik with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 5 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Danijel Jumic or Krunoslav Rendulic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Istra 1961 and HNK Sibenik news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Istra 1961 and HNK Sibenik. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

