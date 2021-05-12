Slaven Belupo - HNK Rijeka

Follow the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga live Football match between Slaven Belupo and HNK Rijeka with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Tomislav Stipic or Goran Tomic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Slaven Belupo and HNK Rijeka news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Slaven Belupo and HNK Rijeka. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

