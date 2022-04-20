Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga / Matchday 9
Stadion Poljud / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hajduk-split/teamcenter.shtml
Hajduk Split
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Advertisement
Ad

Hajduk Split - Dinamo Zagreb

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hajduk Split logo
Hajduk Split
Dinamo Zagreb logo
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hajduk Split

Dinamo Zagreb

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
30206466
2
NK OsijekOSI
311810364
3
Hajduk SplitHAJ
30178559
4
HNK RijekaRIJ
311741055
5
NK LokomotivaLOK
3111101043
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

NK Osijek
3
2
HNK Gorica
HNK Sibenik
2
1
NK Lokomotiva
Slaven Belupo
1
1
Istra 1961

Follow the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga live Football match between Hajduk Split and Dinamo Zagreb with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 April 2022.

Catch the latest Hajduk Split and Dinamo Zagreb news and find up to date Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.